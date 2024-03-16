Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: What time, TV channel is Saturday matinee on?

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Game notes: How has the Detroit Red Wings’ seven-game losing streak — yes, since they added the “Priority” ad patch next to the Winged Wheel, but also since, y’know, captain Dylan Larkin went down with a lower-body injury — been brutal? Let’s go by the numbers:

36: The goals allowed, for an average of 5.14 per game — that’s pretty much 1980s-goalies-helpless-against-Wayne-Gretzky-level stuff right there, especially considering …

12: The goals scored, just 1.71 a game. Getting shut out by Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky to open March? Sure, that’s understandable. Getting blanked by Arizona’s Connor Ingram — who sounds more like he should be hitting 3s for Duke, not stopping slappers in Tempe — and then mustering just one goal on Thursday against Ingram again? Ouch.

6: Games during the streak in which the Wings have given up the first goal. The only game in which they’ve scored first? March 6 against the Colorado Avalanche. Go figure.

13:36: Ice time, out of 420 minutes — no overtime yet — that the Red Wings have led during the skid. They’ve mustered a one-goal lead — and haven’t let by two or more at all — just three times, leading the Avs 1-0 (for 3:27) and 2-1 (for 3:37) and then the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 (for 6:32) last Saturday night.

75%: The Wings’ penalty-kill success rate over the skid, well off their 81.7% mark over their first 59 games of the season. They’re also committing more penalties, going from 3.05 per game in the first 59 games to 3.43 over their past seven. While we’re discussing special teams …

19%: That’s the Wings’ power play success rate during the skid, again well off their 23.4% success rate over their first 59 games. Equally costly is their dip in penalties drawn; after getting more man advantages than nearly every other team in the league, at 3.6 a game, the Wings have drawn just three, even, per game, and have scored just four times total. (And that’s without subtracting the shorthanded goal the Wings allowed on Thursday to the Coyotes).

Eventually, Larkin will return (we think), and eventually the Red Wings will win a game while wearing the “Priority” patch (we hope). But we know the Wings will have a tight turnaround after this one, heading East to face the Penguins — who have sunken from the wild-card race since dealing star winger Jake Guentzel at the trade deadline — at 6 p.m. Sunday. (At least everyone will be watching the NCAA tournament selection show during the first period, in case the Wings get off to another slow start.) The Sabres, meanwhile, continue their sojourn west, heading to Seattle for a Monday night matchup with the Kraken.

