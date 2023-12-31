Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

LAST GAME: Alex DeBrincat's Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Detroit Red Wings to 5-4 win over Nashville

Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane shoots and scores against the Wild in the first period of the Wings' 6-3 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Game notes: The Boston Bruins AGAIN?

The Wings and Bruins will face off for the fourth and final time of the season on Sunday, with all four division games taking place before the new year even begins.

After playing a real stinker in the first game against the Bruins this year on Oct. 28, a 4-1 loss, the Wings have fared well in this matchup They narrowly edged out a win against Boston, 5-4, on Nov. 4, and then beat them handidly on Nov. 24, 5-2. The game back on Nov. 4 was the first regulation loss the Bruins suffered all season. The Bruins proceeded to win five of their next seven games before again losing to the Wings.

The loss to the Wings was the first of a three game losing streak for Boston and the beginning of a frustrating run for the Bruins.

While the Bruins have not been playing their best hockey as of late, the same could be said of the Wings. Despite winning their last outing against the Nashville Predators, the Wings have won just three of their last 12 games. The team has been battling some key injuries over that span, including goaltender Ville Husso, who suffered a lower-body injury that led to him being placed on injured reserve, and captain Dylan Larkin, who got a head injury against the Ottawa Senators, amongst others.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings is helped off the ice by teammates after being injured in the first period while playing the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 9, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Amidst the chaos, a new addition but familar name has shined. Since making his debut for the Red Wings on Dec. 7, Patrick Kane has six goals and seven assists, with many of those points coming right when the team needed them most. He also had the game-clinching shootout goal Dec. 22 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Kane has a six-game point streak, including two assists in the last game against the Predators.

He will certainly look to keep that going Sunday in his first game of the year against the Bruins.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV channel for today's game