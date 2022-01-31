Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: TV, radio, game info

Detroit Red Wings (19-20-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-16-8)

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

MAIL CALL!: Detroit Red Wings mailbag: What Steve Yzerman sees in coach Jeff Blashill

ZADINA'S RELIEF: Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina: 'A huge relief' to end long drought

Game notes: The Wings' penultimate game before the All-Star break takes place at Little Caesars Arena between the Ducks and Wings. After the third-period meltdown against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night — in which the Wings allowed five goals in the 3rd period in a 7-4 loss — Jeff Blashill's squad looks to get its 20th win of the season. With a victory over the Ducks, the Wings will reach the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

