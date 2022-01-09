Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: TV, time, radio info for rescheduled game

When: 8 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: This game was supposed to begin the Red Wings' California road trip, but the initial game was postponed until Sunday due to COVID-19 issues with the Ducks. Each team is playing the second night of a back-to-back because each had a game originally slated for Saturday; both Detroit and Anaheim suffered losses, the Ducks lost, 4-1, to the New York Rangers and the Red Wings lost 4-0 to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Wings continue their road trip Tuesday vs. the San Jose Sharks before heading back home for a game Thursday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. The Ducks stay home for a game Tuesday vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

