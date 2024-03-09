Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights: What time, TV channel is matchup with champs?

When: 10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: Wings general manager Steve Yzerman didn’t add much help at Friday’s trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a new player wearing the Winged Wheel tonight in Las Vegas. Well, sort of. During Yzerman’s midgame interview on Bally Sports Detroit, he announced the Wings would be recalling young forward Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids in time to face the Golden Knights.

Berggren provided some solid scoring touch in 67 games as a rookie last season, with 15 goals and 13 assists, but was left out when Yzerman added depth via free agency over the summer. In nine games this season, the 2018 second-round pick has two goals and three assists with a plus-4 rating. With Grand Rapids, however, Berggren has been consistent, leading the Griffins with 19 goals and 27 assists in 43 games.

The Golden Knights, of course, navigated the opposite course this week, bringing in plenty of help in their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champs. In addition to bringing in former Wings forward Anthony Mantha — who had 20 goals with Washington this season before joining the Knights on Thursday — they grabbed defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary earlier this week, then landed All-Star forward Tomas Hertl, a two-time 30-goal scorer, just before the deadline Friday.

The good news for the Wings: They won’t have to face Hertl, at least; the talented Czech has been out since late January with knee surgery, and is expected back by the end of the regular season, but not much sooner than that.

More good news for the Wings: SOMEONE has to win tonight, and both the Wings and Golden Knights have been stumbling as of late. Matching the Wings’ four-game skid, Vegas has dropped four straight, with both teams’ most recent victories coming on Feb. 27.

After this one, the Wings wrap up their road trip with a cross-country stop in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, hit the road as well, heading north to face fellow playoff chaser Seattle on Tuesday night.

