Detroit Red Wings unveil new jersey patch sponsorship and fans are not happy

The Detroit Red Wings are making a change to their iconic jerseys.

The Red Wings announced the start of a partnership with Priority Waste Management — a Michigan-based company with its corporate offices located in Macomb County — as the team's first-ever jersey sponsor.

The Red Wings' partnership with Priority is the first time the team has added a corporate sponsorship to their iconic red and white jerseys with the winged wheel logo. A small Priority logo was stitched into the right shoulder of the jersey and will debut against the New York Islanders in Thursday's home game at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere celebrates his goal during the second period of the Wings' 8-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

Welcome to Hockeytown, Priority. pic.twitter.com/xbsFMVWYBq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 29, 2024

The Red Wings currently have a helmet sponsor with local grocery chain Meijer, which displays their logo on player helmets during practices and games. The patch will increase the partnership ties between the Red Wings and Priority, who already have advertisements appear during broadcasts and on the boards along the ice at Little Caesars Arena. Priority will also have a sponsorship presence during Detroit Tigers games this upcoming summer, according to the press release.

“We are excited for this new partnership with Priority, and for their brand to be featured on the Red Wings jerseys,” Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “Priority serves many of the communities in which our fans reside and is dedicated to enhancing environmental sustainability through data and technology. We look forward to partnering with them at our venues for years to come.”

The alteration to Detroit's iconic look may be small, but fans online are not happy with the slight change. The move is part of an increasing trend in hockey, and most American pro sports in general, to increase the number of advertisement deals in place to generate more revenue.

Despite the reasoning, fans were still upset that Detroit's famous sweaters, known for their clean style and popular logo, were being altered in any way.

You don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley — P@ (@Pat_Spillane5) February 29, 2024

You just defaced one of the best jerseys in all of sports in the name of capitalism. Atrocious. — Steven Prush (@motorcity_play) February 29, 2024

Nobody loves this but it’s the future we live in. When society worships money we get jersey ads and $16 cans of Miller Lite. Unreal. https://t.co/vy1pDeQMHZ — Red Wings Diehards™ (@RedWingDiehards) February 29, 2024

“It’s going to be Little Caesars!”



“It’s going to be UWM!”



“It’s going to be Chevy!*



“It’s going to be Joumana!”



Narrator: the red wings’ jersey patch sponsor was a garbage company — Justin (@TheYzerPlan) February 29, 2024

