Detroit Red Wings: "Unspeakable tragedy" what happened in Oxford school shooting

Associated Press

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said.