Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi contract settled by arbiter: One year, $3.5 million

An arbitrator settled on $3.5 million between Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings.

The sides presented their cases Sunday, with the Wings filing a brief at $3.15 million and Bertuzzi’s side at $4.25 million.

The sides ended up in arbitration after Bertuzzi took advantage of being a restricted free agent to force a solution.

Bertuzzi has been a rising star in the organization for a number of years. He dates to the same draft as Anthony Mantha, when then-GM Ken Holland traded first-round spots with San Jose, picking up the Sharks' second-round pick, at 58th, in the deal.

During his second full season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, in 2016-17, Bertuzzi led the team to the Calder Cup, earning MVP honors on the strength of producing 19 points in 19 AHL playoff games.

