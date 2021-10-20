Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi 'feels so good' to be scoring goals again

Associated Press

The first event ever inside Climate Pledge Arena — whether it will be considered the official first event or not — was far from a soft opening. “Dave Grohl said he was going to tear the building down,” joked Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke on Wednesday, barely 12 hours after Foo Fighters christened the new facility. The home of the Seattle Kraken survived the screams and guitars of rock stars once this week and seems ready for its hockey debut on Saturday night when the Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks.