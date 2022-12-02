Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi out again after surgery; this time it's six weeks

Tyler Bertuzzi has undergone surgery for the second time in two months and will miss six weeks this time.

That's the news Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde delivered Friday morning, as the Wings prepared to move on with Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"He had successful surgery this morning and will be out about six weeks," Lalonde said. "Upper body, very similar to the injury he had previously."

Bertuzzi was injured with four minutes to go in the third period of Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss against the Buffalo Sabres, when he was hit in the left hand by a point shot taken by teammate Ben Chiarot.

Bertuzzi was sidelined a month after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hand suffered when he blocked a shot Oct. 15 at the New Jersey Devils. He had one goal and two assists in seven games.

"You feel for him," Lalonde said. "It's a gaping hole within our top six. But we've had some experience with it now and we've had some success with him out of our lineup. So, we are going to be just fine on the team side of it.

"With that said, you feel for him. He's trying to get his game back in order and has a setback. Bad luck for him."

Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi takes a shot in the second period of the Wings' 5-4 shootout loss on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

Bertuzzi plays on the first or second line and on the power play, and those are big minutes to fill.

"It's tough. I just feel for him," Dylan Larkin said. "The team, we are going to miss him. We are going to have to find a way, like we have, to take a step. All of us need to step up to fill in for what he brings.

"I feel for him. I feel like he was just getting his legs back and getting back into the swing of things and then it happens again. It's unfortunate news, but we are going to have to find a way to fill the void."

Austin Czarnik arrived from the Grand Rapids Griffins to take part in Friday's practice, skating on a line with Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren.

