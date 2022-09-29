Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday.

Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.

"I still want to see how he responded from practice today, talk to our trainer," Lalonde said. "I would expect to see him one of our next two games. My gut is probably we give him another day, and then we’ll decide on the road game."

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) skates against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during third period action on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Bertuzzi underwent back surgery in April 2021, missing all but nine games. He reached 30 goals in 68 games last season; he missed nine games because he didn't get the COVID vaccine, but with Canada dropping vaccination requirements Friday, that won't be an issue any longer.

Bertuzzi has been a good fit on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, but Lalonde indicated that Bertuzzi wouldn't "necessarily be with Dylan and Raymond, but he’ll fit in with guys we foresee competing for top-six spots."

Joe Veleno, also sidelined by an undisclosed injury since early in camp, could also return this weekend. Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery) isn't expected to be available until the first week of the season, but he's skating in a non-contact jersey. Oskar Sundqvist, who has missed all of camp with an undisclosed injury, is skating with the skills coach, an encouraging sign toward joining practices. Jakub Vrana, who felt unwell earlier in the week, also has resumed practicing.

The Wings have four exhibition games on the slate next week: Monday vs the Penguins, Wednesday at Washington, and a home-and-home with the Maple Leafs Oct. 7-8. The Wings' season opener is Oct. 14 at home against the Canadiens.

