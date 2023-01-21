Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body) could be back as soon as Tuesday

For a change, the Detroit Red Wings don't anticipate Tyler Bertuzzi missing much time.

Bertuzzi is dealing with a lower-body injury that forced him to miss leave the last game early. He was scratched Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, but could be available again as soon as next week.

"This is a true day-to-day," coach Derek Lalonde said after the morning skate. "We hope to have him for Tuesday. If not, we have the eight-day break."

The Wings play at home Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, then go on a quick road trip, Thursday at Montreal and Friday at the New York Islanders, before the All-Star break. They don't play again after that until Feb. 7.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. at T-Mobile Arena.

More:Viva Las Vegas: Detroit Red Wings say 'something like this will certainly build confidence'

Bertuzzi has one goal and four assists in 15 games. He missed four weeks in October and November after breaking a hand when he was hit by a puck in the second game of the season. He played seven games, then was hit again by a puck in the other hand Nov. 30, sidelining him until Jan. 10.

"I feel for him," Lalonde said. "He gets a couple games, is injured, a handful of games, is injured.

"It's not him having a four-point night, it's him playing in our top six and slotting players where they belong. That's what you miss. It was only a matter of time where his game was coming around. Tough loss, again, and I feel for Tyler trying to get his game in order. It's unfortunate because he's a skilled guy, and you need rhythm and pace to your game. Every game he has played, he has turned the puck over less, because it is slowing down for him and he is getting more chances and he looks more in rhythm.

"Keep battling. We need him back."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body) day-to-day this time