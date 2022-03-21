Detroit Red Wings trade Vladislav Namestnikov to Dallas Stars for 4th-round pick

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman added a future asset to the rebuild by trading forward Vladislav Namestnikov ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline.

Yzerman gained a 2024 fourth-round pick, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported, from the Dallas Stars, who are run by Yzerman's former teammate with the Wings, Jim Nill.

Namestnikov follows the trade-deadline departures of defensemen Nick Leddy and Troy Stecher. Leddy on Monday yielded a 2023 second-round pick and players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman from the St. Louis Blues, and the Los Angeles Kings gave up a seventh-round pick for Stecher on Sunday.

Red Wings forward Vladislav Namestnikov

Namestnikov, 29, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 60 games, and is in the last year of a contract with a $2 million salary cap hit. A fourth-round pick doesn't seem much for an offensively skilled center/winger who can play on any line and has a reasonable cap hit, but he didn't fit into the Wings' future and at least this way, Yzerman got something while he could.

