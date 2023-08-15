Detroit Red Wings trade for veteran defenseman Jeff Petry from Montreal Canadiens

Steve Yzerman swung another trade in his efforts to push the Detroit Red Wings back into the playoff picture.

The Wings acquired Ann Arbor's Jeff Petry Tuesday from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for little-used defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional draft pick in 2025.

The Canadiens retained 50% of Petry's remaining contract, which runs 2024-25 with a $2,343,750 salary cap hit. The Wings are only on the hook for 37.5% of Petry's remaining contract.

Petry, 35, shoots right, adding to the depth on the right side next to Moritz Seider and newcomer Justin Holl.

Red Wings left wing David Perron fights for control of the puck with Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry during the second period on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

The trade comes a little more than a month after Yzerman added 40-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) to the team.

Petry, who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary's and Michigan State, spent the 2022-23 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording 31 points (five goals), a plus-two rating and 24 penalty minutes in 61 games. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman joined the Penguins after playing the 2021-22 season with the Canadiens, notching 27 points (six goals) and 36 penalty minutes in 68 games.

Petry helped the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, logging 42 points (12 goals), a plus-six rating and 20 penalty minutes in 55 regular-season games, in addition to earning six assists in 20 playoff games.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2006 NHL draft, Petry has compiled 353 points (92 goals) and 349 penalty minutes in 864 games between the Oilers, Canadiens and Penguins since 2010-11, along with 13 points (five goals) and 18 penalty minutes in 48 playoff games. Petry also totaled 28 points (seven goals) and 22 penalty minutes in 51 games with the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons and Oklahoma City Barons from 2009-12.

Lindstrom, 24, dated to the second round of the 2017 draft. He has 25 points and a minus-33 rating in 128 points.

