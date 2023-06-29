Detroit Red Wings trade for Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto, Klim Kostin in NHL draft day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steve Yzerman addressed the Detroit Red Wings' need for scoring by trading for a pair of forwards from the Edmonton Oilers.

During the second day of the NHL draft on Thursday, the Wings acquired Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin from the Oilers, ran by former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, for future considerations.

Yamamoto, mostly a right winger, played in 58 games last season, had 10 goals, 25 points and carried a plus/minus rating of plus-12. He did not record a point on the power play but did have a shorthanded goal and two assists on the penalty kill.

Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

In 2021-22, Yamamoto, 24, played 81 games and had 20 goals and 41 points. The 2017 first-round pick of the Oilers has been in the NHL since the 2017-18 season. He is 5 foot 8 and 153 pounds.

Kostin, 24, a first-round selection of the St. Louis Blues in 2017, scored 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games last season, carrying a rating of plus-12. He did not have a point on special teams. The 6-3, 215-pound center also won 40% of his faceoffs.

The Wings are still in need an offensive juggernaut after moving out their two best goal scorers in Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana at the 2023 trade deadline.

