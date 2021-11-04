Detroit Red Wings tightlipped about Dylan Larkin's nearly weeklong absence

BOSTON — Dylan Larkin's absence from the Detroit Red Wings lineup is stretching toward a week as they continue their road trip without their captain.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday morning Larkin "is away for personal reasons, and I’ll leave it at that." The evening game against the Bruins at TD Garden marked the second straight absence for Larkin.

Pressed whether Larkin, who has not been seen on the ice with teammates since the Oct. 30 game at Toronto, has been skating, Blashill repeated his answer: "It's the same exact comment that I had the other day. Right now he's away for personal reasons and I'll leave it at that."

The Wings had a day off Sunday in Montreal. On Monday, Blashill said Larkin did not practice because it was a "maintenance day." The Wings played the Canadiens Tuesday.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington. The Red Wings won 3-2.

Larkin centers the top line, and has three goals and five assists in eight games.

Larkin is coming off a neck injury suffered in April that left him hospitalized overnight and in a neck halo for eight weeks. He sustained a hit in the opening game and missed a game serving a suspension for retaliating. Larkin played the next seven games and averaged north of 21 minutes in his last two appearances.

The trip concludes Saturday at Buffalo. The Wings host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.

