Detroit Red Wings teammates about to face off in World Championship quarterfinals

A pair of Detroit Red Wings will face one another in their quest to keep advancing at the World Championship.

With round-robin play at the elite tournament, held this year in Czechia, wrapped up Tuesday, cementing the quarterfinal matchups. Lucas Raymond's Sweden will play Olli Määttä's Finland, pitting the usual teammates on opposite sides come Thursday.

The U.S., with defenseman Jeff Petry in the lineup, defeated Latvia, 6-3, to finish second in Group B standings and set up a quarterfinal against the Czechs.

IN GOAL: Will Sebastian Cossa be with Red Wings next season? 'He's still got work to do'

Alex Lyon entered the tournament atop the U.S. goaltending depth chart, but he was injured in the second game, against Germany, while trying to corral a puck near his net and returned to the U.S. That left Wings prospect Trey Augustine and former Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to handle responsibilities until Charlie Lindgren (Washington Capitals) arrived this week. Lindgren was in net Tuesday, and Nedeljkovic backed up.

Finland finished fourth in Group A standings after losing Tuesday to Switzerland, 3-1. The victory pushed the Swiss past the Czechs into second place in Group A and set up a quarterfinal against Germany.

Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, who was part of last year's silver medal team, was not able to play at the event this spring because the fact he's due a lucrative new contract made it prohibitive for the Germans to insure him.

Coming off a 31-goal season with the Wings, Raymond has translated his stellar play to the world stage. He scored his fourth goal of the tournament Tuesday and also had an assist, giving him seven points in seven games.

The other quarterfinal features Canada (which topped Group A) against Slovakia, which finished fourth in Group B. (Former Wings forward Tomas Tatar set up Slovakia's goal Tuesday.)

The semis are Saturday, and the medal games on Sunday. All weekend events are in Prague.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings at World Championship: Sweden-Finland in quarters