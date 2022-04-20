Detroit Red Wings beat Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3: Game thread replay

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: We're down to the final six games of the season for the Detroit Red Wings. Eliminated from the playoffs and without Dylan Larkin who is our for the rest of the season, the final six games are going to be about pride and development for a young Detroit roster. Their opponent for Tuesday night will be headed to the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to be the first NHL squad to win three-straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it from 1980-83.

