The Detroit Red Wings have it, but they don't want to say much about it.

Where the five-game point streak that the Wings spun together at the start of last season was, in the words of coach Derek Lalonde, "overachieving," this year's 3-1-0 start appears to have more meat on it.

"I think it’s different, just with the competition," Lalonde said after Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. "No disrespect to what we started with last year, but some of those wins early on last year ended up being high-draft pick teams. This year, it’s a little bit different with some of the teams we have played early."

To wit: The Wings undermined their own good team game by taking sloppy penalties in their opener, falling 4-3 to 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the Devils (a playoff team in 2022-23), on the road. Then the winning set in: 6-4 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning (another playoff team), 4-0 at the Columbus Blue Jackets (a lottery pick squad again this past summer) and then the Penguins. The Wings have dipped at times — giving up two goals in the second period at New Jersey, letting the Penguins get within a goal in the third period — but on the whole, they feel good about how they have performed.

"Swagger comes from confidence," Andrew Copp said after his two-goal performance against the Penguins. "We don't want to say too much — we want to have that quiet air about us, just kind of go and do our business and know that at any point we can win the game, and feel like we are going to win the game.

"That swagger comes in when you walk into the game, all 82, saying, we're going to win tonight. You get that feeling in the room. We're not there yet, but we kind of want to keep that quiet and to ourselves, because the loud ones usually end up not winning."

The Wings face another challenge in their next game, when they' face 'll face the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday. That was the team that sent the Wings spiraling last season, with back-to-back beatdowns in Ottawa: 6-2 on Feb. 27, 6-1 on Feb. 28. That was the week of the trade deadline, and within days, general manager Steve Yzerman had flipped, among others, Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Hronek, for picks.

Now the Wings return with a deeper, more experienced team. (That includes Alex DeBrincat, who spent last season playing for the Senators.) To the Wings, it's the two points against an Atlantic Division rival that are the key focus.

"All that is, it looks like one of the top teams in the division, on the road," Lalonde said. "It's a team that we need, I wouldn't say reel in, but it's a team that has drafted longer and higher than us, and have done a really good job of that. That's a really good team. You go through that lineup, it's pretty scary. And they're starting to play like it. So it's one more really good challenge for us."

The Senators and Wings are both 3-1-0. Josh Norris (Oxford) scored twice in his season debut following shoulder surgery, leading the Senators past the Washington Capitals, 6-1, on Wednesday, giving the Senators 19 goals-for on the season, the same as the Wings. The Senators have a slightly better goals-differential, having surrendered 10 goals to the Wings' 11. The Senators are also undefeated (3-0-0) at home, which will further test the Wings' swagger.

