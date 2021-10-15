Detroit Red Wings 'would be surprised' if NHL suspends Dylan Larkin
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 14, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 14, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was ejected from the season opener after scoring the first goal, then throwing a punch in the second period.
Interview: Dylan Larkin wants Red Wings to play with swagger, and compete in meaningful games in April
Nicklas Lidstrom and Steve Yzerman were on the ice to celebrate Dylan Larkin's captaincy
Phillip Danault (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/14/2021
The Capitals are using their temporary cap flexibility to look into defensive depth.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals in his first game since Jan. 30 for the Detroit Red Wings. But the Tampa Bay Lightning took the win.
WATCH: Why Jim Rome says #Bills 'get it' after #Chiefs win:
A family of an MLB player searches for his missing remains.
A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage.
The actress attended the London premiere of her next film.
In this article, we take a look at the 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Timothy Lynch’s Stonepine Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Stonepine Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund preference, go directly to 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Timothy Lynch’s Stonepine Capital. Timothy Lynch is […]
Where does Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY rank C.J. Stroud this week among all college football quarterbacks?
The United States and Greece signed a deal Thursday expanding their defense cooperation agreement to grant U.S. forces broader use of Greek bases, as that nation deals with tensions between it and neighboring Turkey. The deal, signed in Washington by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, will allow U.S. forces to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at four additional bases in Greece, Dendias said. “This is not an agreement…against anybody else,” Dendias said in an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony, although he noted the new agreement put a U.S. military presence just miles (kilometers) from Turkey.
Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was one of 24 players to land on ESPN.com's midseason All-America team, but now he's received even more praise, with PFF analyst Anthony Treash naming him the top defensive lineman and overall defensive player through the first half of the season. Hutchinson has accumulated 24 tackles, six stops for loss, 5.5 sacks (ninth nationally), three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble, leading a Wolverines' defense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (310 yards per contest). "The term 'unblockable' is often thrown around loosely, but it certainly applies with Hutchinson," Treash raved.
From apple picking to chill errands.
The actress wore a custom gown by the Italian fashion house at the premiere of her latest movie.
The EU must agree to “significant change” of the European Court of Justice’s role in Northern Ireland, Lord Frost has said, ahead of the talks over a revised Brexit agreement.
The updated Detroit Lions injury tracker includes 8 players who would be starters currently on IR
Detroit Red Wings start the 2021-22 season with a game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. Follow for the game score, live updates and analysis.
Now THIS is how you wear a suit!