Detroit Red Wings in Stockholm: Searching for steak, shopping, and why 1 player went home

STOCKHOLM — There was one guy who felt shortchanged as far as getting helpful information from the Detroit Red Wings' sole Swede skating, but on the whole, it was a happy crew that got back to work Tuesday.

Adjusting to the six-hour time change between Detroit and Sweden's capital, where the Wings play a pair of games later this week, has abated now that the excursion is three days in, and included a day off. The only player missing from Tuesday's skate at Avicii Arena was goaltender Ville Husso. He flew with the team Saturday night, was at Sunday's practice, then flew back to Detroit on Monday to be with his wife and welcome their first baby. (It was not immediately known what his plans were beyond Tuesday.)

Detroit Red Wings practice at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Nov. 14, 2023.

While Husso was mastering not sleeping, his teammates were enjoying Gamla Stan, the old, medieval center of Stockholm that oozes charm and architecture.

"The cobble stone and the old buildings were really cool," forward Christian Fischer said. "We don’t really have the in the United States, we don’t really have that old feeling."

David Perron spent part of the day with Ben Chiarot and Andrew Copp.

"It was nice to just walk around, see some of the stores and the city," Perron said. "We walked to a lunch spot, had brisket. It was unreal, it was the dish of the day. We weren’t going for that but the waiter convinced us, me, Benny and Copper, so that was what we all got."

Monday's main event was a team dinner organized by Lucas Raymond; he's from Gothenburg, the only active Swedish player on the team, so he's the de facto tour guide. (Among the statesmen-level former Wings players there to watch practice were Nicklas Lidström, Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall; Mikael Samuelsson also dropped by.) Raymond said he set up a team dinner at Sturehof, an upscale seafood restaurant Moritz Seider revealed initially had players a little worried.

"We went to a fish restaurant and a couple guys got scared because they didn’t see any steak on the menu," Seider said. "But we got that figures out pretty quick and everyone had their piece of steak.

"[Lucas] has done an excellent job of showing us the city, helping wherever he can. It’s been great. He definitely has a joy speaking his Swedish language again. Overall a really good experience so far."

The experience will be best capped by collecting the four points available when the Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. But given how far they have traveled, and that they will have been here a week by the time they fly home Saturday, there is an emphasis, too, on enjoying the culture.

"A lot of guys went shopping," Fischer said. "And everyone is friendly, too — some people just came up to say hi. We kind of stick out, when we’re walking 20 of us together.

"I bought my mom a sweater. I’m not the biggest shopper, but I got my mom something. So, be a good son."

If there's anyone who feels shortchanged, it is coach Derek Lalonde. He has raved all week about how much he enjoyed it here when he was in Stockholm with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, but even though it is his second time in the city, Lalonde figured he would lean on Raymond for fresh insight.

And this is what he got: "He told me — the one thing — he was helping the guys out with dinners and dishes. He told me, it gets dark early here. So I was like, thanks, tips. That was the one insight Lucas gave me."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings enjoy Stockholm ahead of NHL Global Series