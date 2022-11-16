Detroit Red Wings: 'Stings' to blow lead, lose 3-2 in OT to Ducks

Yahoo Sports Videos

The MLB free agent market is heating up as the Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo while New York slugger Aaron Judge has yet to lock up a new deal following his historic season. In the NFL, Cooper Kupp joins the growing list of top offensive players to land on Injured Reserve while Washington star defensive end Chase Young is set to return from injury and play his first game with the Commanders in more than a year and fans who plan to attend the World Cup in Qatar have a new resource to help them find local pubs… which is harder to do than you’d think. Plus, with the success of games in London, Mexico City and Munich, the NFL is eyeballing two additional countries to play host to America’s Game.