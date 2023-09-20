Detroit Red Wings' Steve Yzerman right about cautious approach to playoffs, but at a cost

One day, Steve Yzerman is going to crack.

One day, he’s going to park his Canadian sensibilities and tell media members, who keep asking how much longer this playoff drought will last, exactly where we can go. And it won’t be to travel websites to book our flights and hotels for the postseason.

But for now, the Detroit Red Wings general manager hasn’t lost his cool, or his sense of perspective. Even as the beat grows louder each year among the Detroit press corps asking about the postseason, Yzerman continues to turn a deaf ear to outside noise and listens only to his own instincts.

The Wings, Yzerman said again on Tuesday, remain focused on sustainable improvement in their rebuild, and not on mortgaging their future just to make the playoffs this season, and certainly not under a “playoffs or bust” mentality.

“Well, I think every team would love to make the playoffs,” he said. “Again, we'd be we'd be thrilled to make the playoffs.

“Is it playoffs or bust? You say playoffs or bust, I guess you're prepared to trade all your draft picks and whatever you have to do at some point. So no, it's not playoffs or bust. But it's, to me, it's not at the expense of the future.”

Steve Yzerman talks to fans about the 1997-98 Stanley Cup run during a ceremony honoring that championship run Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s sound strategy and it certainly sounds sensible. But sound, sensible strategy honestly doesn’t do much to appease one of hockey’s most rabid fan bases as they watch Yzerman, their iconic demigod as a player, look more and more like a mere management mortal as he begins his fifth season in charge of the team.

I appreciate Yzerman’s philosophy of building this team responsibly, because he’s right in many ways. He wants to return the franchise to its recent former glory, perhaps with the aspiration of embarking on another 25-season playoff streak.

“I'm trying to build the nucleus of a team that can make the playoffs on an annual basis,” he said. “You squeak in one year and you don't have the foundation to sustain it, we're going to be sitting here a year from now or two years from now and you're gonna be wondering again.”

There are two problems with Yzerman’s vision. The first is that no one else can see it but him. What exactly does he see and how does he see the Wings getting there? Is it a dynasty to end all dynasties? And when does it all begin? Or rather, when does the rebuild officially end?

“I don't know when to, I guess, like literally announce what stage of the rebuild we’re at,” he said.

This isn’t the answer a fan wants from their general manager, or their general contractor.

When’s the kitchen remodel going to be done? Hey, who knows? But keep those checks coming!

Yzerman at least suggested a potential signal for the end of the rebuild would be when he stops flipping popular and productive pending free agents like Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline.

The other problem with Yzerman’s vision is that fans are emotional and wistful. They can easily recall the highs of championship years, which only makes bracing for another slog of a season that much worse. If the Wings don’t qualify, they will miss the playoffs for a franchise-record eighth straight season.

By now, it’s clear Yzerman is a prudent if not outright conservative GM. All of his moves are careful and rational. They make sense, but they aren’t sensational. The biggest move of his tenure has been to trade for Alex DeBrincat, who could be the Wings’ first 40-goal scorer, incredibly, since Marian Hossa 15 years ago.

Maybe DeBrincat is the spark the team needs. Or maybe the Wings simply lack enough kindling, if you want to read something into the team getting swept in the recent prospects tournament, where first-round goalie-of-the-future Sebastian Cossa looked terrible.

Yzerman is about to find out more about his team when training camp starts this week in Traverse City. It’s just the beginning. Of course, with Yzerman being Yzerman, he wants to be patient and wait until the first 20 games of the season to figure out what hand he’s holding.

“So we'll get into the season and see how we match up,” he said, “see how we do through the first quarter of the season, and then kind of have a better idea of where we're at.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, March 3, 2023 in Detroit.

“I'd like to think we're a better team. I think we're a more competitive team. We'll see if that puts us in a position to compete for a playoff spot.”

Twenty games also puts us at the end of November. By then, maybe we’ll all have a better idea where this team is headed — and maybe where Yzerman can tell some of us to go.

