Detroit Red Wings soar in 3-2 shootout win over Penguins as Calvin Pickard sharp in net

PITTSBURGH — Calvin Pickard got a doozy of an assignment for his first start of the season: Sidney Crosby and the high-octane Pittsburgh Penguins.

With No. 1 goalie Alex Nedeljkovic having made seven straight starts and backup Thomas Greiss unavailable, the Detroit Red Wings went with Pickard on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena. He made 36 saves, including stopping Crosby on a breakaway, and Lucas Raymond capped the game with a shootout goal that gave the Wings a 3-2 victory.

"It was a good opportunity for me," Pickard said. "Playing a lot in Grand Rapids has been keeping me sharp, which is good. I wanted to get out here and have a good start. The guys played really well in front of me, got some timely goals. We had the puck a lot and limited their time and space, and it was nice to get the shootout win."

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) with Moritz Seider (53) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

It was a fitting end to a well-played game for the Wings (19-19-6), ending a three-game skid.

"More than the result was kind of how we got the result," coach Jeff Blashill said. "They certainly had their chances, but I thought we did a lot of things that you have to do in order to beat good teams, and have a chance to win on the road. We did a much better job of managing the puck — much, much, much better. And then I also thought we kept our composure when they scored on the first shift in the third period."

Humbled by how careless they were with the puck in their previous outing, the Wings came out with a strong first period, generating good offensive-zone time and limiting the Penguins’ chances against Pickard. Givani Smith capped the period with a goal, and the Wings retook the lead in the second period when Filip Zadina scored for the first time since Nov. 30.

The momentum the Wings built off that lasted less than a minute into the third period. Crosby fired the puck in from the boards, and Jake Guentzel capitalized on having no one on him to score his second goal of the night.

Moritz Seider got into it with Crosby in the final minutes of regulation, earning offsetting roughing penalties. Dylan Larkin started overtime with a terrific chance, firing a shot from the bottom of the right circle, one of four chances the Wings had in the extra period.

Pickard gets the nod

With the Wings playing again Saturday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Blashill decided to start Pickard in Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic started back-to-back games last weekend, but with seven straight starts, he needed a breather – and Pickard needed work. "We've got a lot of games in the next five, six days, so I didn't want to play Ned back-to-back," Blashill said. "Calvin is a warrior. He battles to win games, so we felt this was the right one for him, and he did a great job. The guys play real hard for Calvin because of what a type of person he is. He's a great, great, great competitor. Whenever he's played for us, for the most part he's done a really good job."

Zadina ends drought

Zadina picked up his fifth goal when he converted on a power play. Filip Hronek set up Nick Leddy for a one-timer from the high slot. Michael Rasmussen got a piece of the puck, and Zadina ultimately earned the goal because he was by the post. It’s where the Wings have stressed he needs to be, because dirty goals need to be part of his repertoire. Goal scorers often put points up in bunches, so maybe this can ignite Zadina after a poor first half.

Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina (11) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Givani provides lead

Smith picked up his third goal when he scored at 18:19 of the first period. Joe Veleno intercepted Mike Matheson’s pass and directed a shot on net that Matheson blocked. Sam Gagner caught the puck and directed it on net, and when the puck squirted out of the paint, Smith spun around and stuffed the puck behind goalie Casey DeSmith. The assist was Veleno’s first point since Dec. 10 at Colorado, a stretch of 15 games.

Detroit Red Wings' Givani Smith (48) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Gemel joins Wings

Gemel Smith, claimed off waivers Jan. 19, was recalled Friday and took part in the morning skate. He was not in the lineup against the Penguins, but since he was brought to Pittsburgh, it would indicate there’s a plan to play him in the coming days. Smith, the older brother of Givani, played three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in a conditioning stint. He hadn’t played this season because of an abdominal injury. Smith was claimed because he’s a center, and the Wings have lost fourth-line centers Carter Rowney and Mitchell Stephens to injury.

