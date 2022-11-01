Detroit Red Wings sliced up by Buffalo Sabres, 8-3: Game thread replay

Game 9: Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: If the sight of an incredibly tall dude on skates picking up goals and assists excites you — hello, 6-foot-8 Elmer Söderblom and your two goals — get ready for the Sabres’ Tage Thompson. The 2016 first-round pick (No. 26 overall by the St. Louis Blues) stands 6-7 and had a breakthough campaign last season, with 38 goals and 30 assists for the Sabres. After a slow start this season, he came up, well, big in the Sabres’ win over the Blackhawks on Saturday night, scoring twice at even strength and adding an assist on the power play.

The Sabres also feature a familiar face on their blueline with former Michigan defenseman (and No. 1 overall pick in 2021) Owen Power suiting up in blue and yellow. Power, who’s only slightly shorter than Thompson at 6-6, had a pair of goals over his eight NHL games last season after the Wolverines lost in the Frozen Four, but he has yet to find the back of the net this season. Still, he has a pair of assists in eight games and a plus/minus of 0 as he plays on the Sabres’ top defensive pairing.

The Wings, meanwhile, bounced back from a pair of lopsided road losses last week with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Second-year forward Lucas Raymond netted both goals for his first scores of the season after putting up 23 goals (and 34 assists) in 82 games last season.

After their visit to western New York, the Wings come home for a pair against the Washington Capitals (Thursday) and New York Islanders (Saturday), during which they’ll celebrate the franchise’s Stanley Cup victories in 1997 and 1998. The Sabres, meanwhile, have another home game Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins before hitting the road for games at Carolina and Tampa Bay on Friday and Saturday.

