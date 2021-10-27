Detroit Red Wings 'significantly better' than when they fled Washington in March 2020

Associated Press

A California police officer was convicted Tuesday of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man who was shot nine times while driving away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. After deliberating barely two days, the jury delivered a split verdict in the case against Officer Andrew Hall, who now faces up to 17 years in prison. Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office, which says it is deciding whether to pursue a retrial on the manslaughter charge.