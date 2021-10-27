Detroit Red Wings 'significantly better' than when they fled Washington in March 2020
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and forward Robby Fabbri, Oct. 27, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and forward Robby Fabbri, Oct. 27, 2021.
The Capitals host the Red Wings looking to build on their 4-0-2 record in the early goings of the 2021-22 season.
Detroit Red Wings continue the 2021-22 season with a game vs. the Washington Capitals. Follow here for the game score, live updates and analysis.
McKeen's Hockey starts its look at the top prospects for the 2022 Draft, with Shane Wright at the top of the list. (Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images)
Police are looking for any information on who the driver may have been or descriptions of the vehicle involved.
A California police officer was convicted Tuesday of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man who was shot nine times while driving away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. After deliberating barely two days, the jury delivered a split verdict in the case against Officer Andrew Hall, who now faces up to 17 years in prison. Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office, which says it is deciding whether to pursue a retrial on the manslaughter charge.
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5 important stats to know for Week 8
When James asks him about what Hollywood was like in the 90s, David Boreanaz recalls a peculiar incident with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Then David shares a bit of what audiences can expect now that his show "Seal Team" is moving from CBS to Paramount+.
As I notice problematic parts of the "Harry Potter" series, such as the blatant fat-shaming, I'm starting conversations about inclusion with my kids.
"The Late Show" host tore into Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar.
The big cat owners and their bigger rivalries will return to Netflix next month.View Entire Post ›
If the Detroit Lions want a quarterback with their top 2022 pick, they may want to trade back or risk reaching, according to Todd McShay.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard dipped into the transfer portal for the second straight season to find a point guard, this time nabbing Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, one year after landing former Columbia guard Mike Smith. Smith was a key piece for a Wolverines' team that won the Big Ten regular season outright and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, averaging nine points, a Big Ten-best 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game.
Ben VanSumeren transferred from Michigan football to Michigan State. His brother, a four-star prospect, decommitted from U-M and pledged to MSU.
There might not be a flurry of activity, but there's one huge name — and a few decent-sized names — who could be moved.
For much of the fourth quarter last weekend, Bryant-Denny Stadium resembled one of the local dive bars down the street
"Multiple teams" are interested in trading for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram ahead of the league's deadline.
Charlie Morton, one of the greatest playoff pitchers of his era, suffered a right fibula fracture during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson speaks on the Ben Simmons situation with the team.
The toy depicts the former champion ‘sleeping’ following his January loss to Dustin Poirier
It worked, the Mavericks won.