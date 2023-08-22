Detroit Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year, $825K deal

The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday they have re-upped Joe Veleno on a one-year, $825,000 deal.

The new contract is less than the $1,212,917 annual average value of the three-year deal he got in 2019. Veleno, 23, appeared in 81 games last season, posting nine goals, 11 assists, 30 penalty minutes and a minus-12 rating.

Veleno was a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, which left him with little leverage. His contract was the last bit of business in what has been a busy offseason for general manager Steve Yzerman, who has added numerous players to the lineup that will take shape at next month's training camp.

Red Wings center Joe Veleno is shoved into the dasher by Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh during the first period on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.

PLAYOFFS INCOMING? Why James Reimer should help Detroit Red Wings end NHL playoff drought

Newcomers up front include Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Klim Kostin, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer.

Veleno will be among a dozen forwards with NHL resumes at camp. He was one of two first-round picks the Wings made in 2018, drafted at No. 30. (The guy they took at No. 6, Filip Zadina, was granted his wish to play elsewhere when the Wings waived him for the purpose of terminating his contract back in July).

Veleno (6 foot 1, 203 pounds) became a regular with the Wings in 2021-22, when he played 66 games. He has 18 goals and 18 assists, along with a minus-26 rating, in 152 career NHL games. He has served mostly as a fourth-line grinder.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno for one year