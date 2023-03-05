Detroit Red Wings sign former Michigan State goalie John Lethemon

The Detroit Red Wings have added to their organization, signing a local talent to join the organization. John Lethemon was a standout goaltender at Farmington High School, before moving on to the junior ranks. Following a stint in the USHL, Lethemon went on to play for Michigan State, having a fantastic career in the green and white.

Now, following a strong season in the ECHL for the Toledo Walleye, he has been rewarded with a one-year, $750,000 contract from the Detroit Red Wings, where he will most likely play for the Grand Rapids Griffins, and maybe some spot starts for the Red Wings down the stretch.

The #LGRW signed 26 y/o G John Lethemon to 1 year deal for this season: NHL 750K

Minors 65K 927 SV% in 24 ECHL GP Rep'd by Keith McKittrick @GoldStarHockey https://t.co/6hfwgHbedT — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 3, 2023

