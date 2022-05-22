Detroit Red Wings sign ex-Wolverine, U.S. Olympian Steven Kampfer to one-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have added to their depth with signing veteran journeyman Steven Kampfer to a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old defenseman spent 2021-22 in Russia playing for AK Bars Kazan, posing 30 points in 46 games. Kampfer has appeared in 231 NHL games, posting 39 points, with the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild.

His last NHL stint was in 2020-21, when he played 20 games for the Bruins. Kampfer served as an alternate captain for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, recording a goal and three assists in four games.

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen, right, checks Boston Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Kampfer is 5-foot-10, 198 pounds and shoots right. This is an opportunity for him to play in his home state (he's from Ann Arbor) and gives the Wings a depth guy who can help mentor young defensemen in the minors and fill in if needed at the NHL level.

The Wings have three right-shot defensemen under contract for next season in Moritz Seider, Filip Hronek and Gustav Lindstrom; Jordan Oesterle is also under contract, and general manager Steve Yzerman indicated earlier this year that there's interest in retaining veteran Marc Staal. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a first-round pick from 2021, is expected to compete for a spot this fall.

Kampfer was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks at No. 93 in 2007, after posting four points in 35 games his freshman season at Michigan. Kampfer played four years for the Wolverines; by the time he left U-M in 2010, he had been traded to the Bruins. He made his NHL debut Dec. 9, 2010.

