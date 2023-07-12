Detroit Red Wings sign 2023 first-rounder Nate Danielson to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings wasted no time getting their top pick from last month's NHL draft under contract.

Nate Danielson, the No. 9 pick from the 2023 class, was signed to an entry-level contract Wednesday, two weeks after the Wings added him to the rebuild. The night they drafted him, June 28 in Nashville, Tenn., general manager Steve Yzerman was effusive about Danielson's appeal.

"We like all parts of his game," Yzerman said. "He’s got pretty good size, he’s a good skater, he’s got good skills, he’s a good two-way centerman, so there’s a lot to like about him. He’s just a solid all-around prospect."

Nate Danielson is selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the ninth overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

WHAT IT WAS LIKE: Red Wings take us behind NHL draft first-round strategy, why they like their haul

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward captained the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2022-23 season and was the team leader in numerous categories: 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points, 13 power play goals, 38 power play points and three shorthanded goals. Danielson was named to the WHL East Division’s Second All-Star Team and competed at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

For all his nice numbers, Danielson's best scouting report came courtesy of 2023's top pick Connor Bedard, who said Danielson was the toughest center he faced in the WHL.

"It kind of stands out when you hear Connor Bedard talking about how tough he is to play against," Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper said. "That brought a smile to our faces."

Part of Danielson's appeal is that he is a right-shot center; Marco Kasper, selected at No. 8 in 2022, is a left-shot center.

Danielson, 18, does not project to make the NHL right away, and because he has another year of junior eligibility, he is not eligible to play in the AHL. He made his WHL debut in 2020-21, logging 15 points (3-12-15), a plus-one rating and eight penalty minutes in 24 appearances. In total, Danielson has compiled 150 points (59-91-150), a plus-seven rating and 80 penalty minutes in 145 WHL games.

"I know I need to get bigger and stronger as well as just being quicker and more explosive," Danielson said during development camp this month. "So, I'm going to go home (to Edmonton), get in the gym and start working on those things.

"I have an NHL team now, but I still have to earn an NHL roster spot."

