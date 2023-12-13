Detroit Red Wings show resilience, but know their defense needs some work

ST. LOUIS — Derek Lalonde used "ecstatic" to describe the Detroit Red Wings as they headed home for a much needed day of rest before being tasked with another game.

They take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday coming off a 6-4 win against the Blues in St. Louis, a score that sounded all the sweeter given who the Wings have been without this week.

"Huge," coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday's performance at Enterprise Center. "I’m ecstatic. We’re going through a tough time with where our roster is at. Every team goes through it. We’re going through it now. We’ve got to battle and get what we can out of it. For us to play on the road, back-to-back, trailing in the third, especially the way that fourth goal went in for them, it was a huge win for us."

The Wings (15-9-4) came into this week, which began with a 6-3 loss at the Dallas Stars, forced to refocus after seeing captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice, felled by a punch to the head from Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph and a cross-check from Parker Kelly. In addition to Larkin being sidelined by what's officially being called an upper-body injury, David Perron has missed the last two games serving a six-game suspension that he is appealing, and J.T. Compher, another top-six forward, is also injured.

"It’s been a tough, emotional week for us as a group in here," Robby Fabbri said. "We keep playing, next-guy-up mentality. For us to come back it in the third like that was definitely big.

"Resilience in this room is something we pride ourselves on and we use to our advantage. A win like this is a big one for this group."

Scoring nine goals over two games considering who is missing from the lineup is quite an accomplishment, and that's where it helps to have a guy like Jonatan Berggren ready to come in and contribute: He's scored two goals this week by being around the net.

"He’s been playing great and he always does," Fabbri said. "Really happy for him."

Berggren scored to put the Wings up 2-1 in the first period. They trailed going into the third period after giving up a shorthanded goal, but that's when Lucas Raymond came through with a goal and an assist.

"It feels nice on a back-to-back to be able to have a comeback like that in the third," Raymond said. "I think that shows a lot about our team and especially the amount of guys we have out right now. That was for sure a nice one. I think we trust each other, we trust what we are doing and we’re just trying to play our game."

The Wings bore down after the Blues scored 31 seconds apart early in the second period, and again after a bit of a fluke (Shayne Gostisbehere's stick breaking) set in motion the shortie.

"There were a couple moments I thought we handled well," Lalonde said. "The two goals to lose the lead, and then to come back, and then to start the period after giving that goal up late the way we did. It’s a good sign. We’re asking a lot of guys to do probably too much, but I think it’s going to go a long ways for them."

While the Wings have scored 25 goals in six games in December, they've also allowed 28. There have been some doozies by the skaters — a turnover by Moritz Seider led to one of the goals by the Blues; the night before, it was Raymond turning the puck over on one of the Stars' goals, but Ville Husso, James Reimer and Alex Lyon have each had a tough outing in their respective last starts. The Wings have given up 15 goals in that stretch.

"It’s not a recipe for success, it’s not sustainable to keep giving up goals like this," Lalonde said. "There’s a lot that’s gone into it — a little bit of it is team play. But obviously, if we’re ever going to keep battling to stay in this, we’re going to need to do a better job keeping it out of our net."

Raymond said that, "we want to be a tight defensive team and I think we’ve been most of the season. Obviously it would be nice to score six every game, but we can’t do that. We definitely have to tighten it up defensively and get back to the way we’ve been playing."

