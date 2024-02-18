Detroit Red Wings show playoff-ready approach in 5-0 win over Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — The Detroit Red Wings showed again why the playoffs finally look like a realistic expectation.

They regained their footing after back-to-back losses, banking two points that improved their hold on the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. Although Saturday's opponent, the Calgary Flames, are sliding in the standings and it wasn't the Wings' best performance, they emerged from the Scotiabank Saddledome victorious and with their confidence reinvigorated.

"It's huge," coach Derek Lalonde said after the 5-0 final. "If we want to stay in this battle, which we are right in the middle of, we can't have extended losing streaks. I know it's only two games, but now you're looking at Seattle on the road.

"We knew this was going to be a tough trip, so great response from the guys. Good win."

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal with Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.

Credit goalie James Reimer for setting an early tone by staving off the Flames while his teammates slowly warmed up. Credit special teams for converting on two of five power plays and killing five penalties.

"Of the road trip so far, the first period was probably our worst period of the trip," Lalonde said. "But we come out of it 2-0 because of James, and our special teams. We were huge on the penalty kill and then for us to convert on our first two power plays gave us a huge spark."

Patrick Kane scored on the first power play and set up Dylan Larkin on the second one, which made it 3-0. It may sound small, but there's a big difference between a two-goal and a three-goal lead.

"We battled hard and Reims was unbelievable for us," Larkin said. "We didn't have the best start, we were a little flat, but the power play got us going. To get one right away like that is huge and what you want.

"Now we have a chance on Monday to get four points on this road trip and get home and start playing against teams in the East."

The Wings (28-20-6) are in a tight race as they try to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They are trying to hold off the New Jersey Devils (who played outdoors late Saturday night) and the New York Islanders (who play outdoors on Sunday afternoon), while also keeping within striking distance of third place in the Atlantic Division, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning sitting ahead of the Wings.

Saturday's game was another example of the valuable decision by general manager Steve Yzerman to carry three goaltenders when the season began: Reimer looked smooth in his first start in a month, moving up the depth chart from the No. 3 spot because Ville Husso is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and Alex Lyon needed a breather.

"It's nice when you can contribute to the team," Reimer said. "That's all you want to do — you want to be a part of the team and you want to help them get to our goal. You just try to be ready whenever your number is called.

"Probably most of the guys would say it wasn't our best, but what you bring to the table has to be better than what the other team has, and that's what I thought we had."

