Detroit Red Wings show up late to arena, and then to beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2

The Detroit Red Wings were late to arrive, and then lost one of their best players early in the game.

Their Sunday outing against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, the second in two nights for both teams, started 44 minutes late because of travel issues. That disrupted the Wings' usual game-day routine, but the bigger disruption was losing Patrick Kane to a lower-body injury two shifts into the first period.

Down to 11 forwards, the Wings persevered to win, 4-2, over their Atlantic Division rivals, picking up a victory for the fifth time in six games and extending their point streak to six consecutive games. James Reimer came up big in his first start since Dec. 27, making 29 saves

Andrew Copp gave the Wings (22-16-5) their first lead of the game with 1:40 to play in the third period, sliding into the slot to finish a feed from Michael Rasmussen and pick up a goal for a third straight game. Lucas Raymond sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 18.9 seconds to go.

Pontus Holmberg scored on a deflection 32 seconds into the second period. Dylan Larkin replied at 15:32 when he intercepted the puck deep in Toronto's zone. Larkin slipped the puck to David Perron, who gave it back to Larkin to score his third goal of the weekend. A defensive breakdown enabled Mitch Marner to make it 2-1 Leafs late in the second period, when he finished a setup by ex-Wing Tyler Bertuzzi.

Daniel Sprong tied the game early in the third when he drove to the net and deked to his forehand to score his 11th goal of the season.

Kane absorbed two checks on his first two shifts, lasting just 67 seconds. The 35-year-old has 16 points in 18 games since debuting Dec. 7 in his comeback from summer hip surgery. The team did not have an immediate update beyond announcing Kane would be unavailable the rest of the game. The Red Wings next play Wednesday at the Florida Panthers.

It was an encouraging outing for Reimer, who has struggled since mid-November. The Wings rode Alex Lyon the previous seven games, but teams routinely use the backup on the second night of back-to-backs. With Ville Husso sidelined by a lower-body injury, the Wings need Reimer to relieve Lyon now and then.

Mechanical issues with their plane delayed the Wings' departure from an original scheduled time of around 11 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. They arrived at the arena around 6 p.m.; by then, the game already had been pushed back to start at 7:38; in actuality, the puck dropped at 7:52. The Wings were supposed to fly to Florida after Sunday's game, but instead the plan called for them to fly Monday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings score 3 in 3rd for 4-2 win over Toronto Maple Leafs