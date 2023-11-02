What Detroit Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere does that Derek Lalonde just loves

At even strength or on special teams, Shayne Gostisbehere has helped drive the Detroit Red Wings' early success.

The defenseman signed back in July is fourth on the team through 10 games with nine points, six of which have come during man advantages. Gostisbehere is averaging around 19:30 of ice time per game, including about three minutes on power plays and just under a minute shorthanded.

"I get really excited when D create simple offense, when the 200-foot goals start from simple plays out of their zone, or just simple plays on the blue line," coach Derek Lalonde said. "I love the simple offense and he’s been a big part of that."

Gostisbehere, 30, was signed by general manager Steve Yzerman as part of an extensive plan to boost the team's offensive capability. Gostisbehere's résumé includes a 46-point rookie season in 2015-16 and a career-high 65-point season in 2017-18, both with the Philadelphia Flyers. He posted 41 points last season, split between the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes.

Gostisbehere came to Detroit on a one-year, $4.125 million deal.

"That was the world out there," Gostisbehere said. "A lot of guys were signing one-year deals, and I saw a good opportunity here to cement myself and maybe turn it into something else. Just being on a young, hungry team, a team that wants to win, a team that needs to take the next step, was really attractive to me in the sense that I want to be a part of something like that."

Lalonde has used Gostisbehere as a regular on the third pairing, opposite either Olli Määttä or Justin Holl. Gostisbehere also has been a fit on the first power play unit, with Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, David Perron and Alex DeBrincat, where Gostisbehere plays on the half-wall. Gostisbehere mostly has been a staple at the point guy on the power play over his career, but he has an excellent shot and the versatility to play either role.

"I was definitely a little worried at first, but it’s actually worked well," Gostisbehere said. "I’m definitely a lot more comfortable there, in the sense that the more reps, the more comfortable you’re going to be."

The Wings are Gostisbehere's fourth NHL team, so he has had experience figuring out how to fit in. By the time the season began, Gostisbehere looked at home.

"I think it’s the system we have here," he said. "It’s pretty cut and dry, and if you just keep it simple and play the system the way it’s supposed to be played, the game will come to you. It’s worked for myself."

