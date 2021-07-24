Detroit Red Wings select defenseman Simon Edvinsson with No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL draft

The Detroit Red Wings went with what they know so well in making their first pick in the 2021 NHL draft: A Swedish defenseman.

Sticking to selecting the player they deemed the best one available at No. 6, the Wings picked Simon Edvinsson, a 6-foot-4, 198-pound elite two-way defender who shoots left. He joins what under Yzerman has become an impressive stable of defense prospects next to 2019 first-round pick Moritz Seider.

Edvinsson split the 2020-21 season between Vasteras IK (five points in 14 games) in Sweden’s second-tier league and Frolunda (one point in 10 games) in the Swedish Hockey League. One of his teammates with Frolunda was Lucas Raymond, the Wings’ first-round selection, at No. 4, in 2020.

Simon Edvinsson is a mobile 6-foot-5 defenseman from Sweden who's ranked by NHL Central Scouting as one of the top prospects in the 2021 NHL draft, which starts Friday.

Edvinsson projects to be a top-pair guy. The pick was teed up by 10-year-old Harold Washington, Jr., who won the draw to assist Yzerman.

Edvinsson spoke earlier this month of growing up idolizing countryman Nicklas Lidstrom, who the Wings drafted in the third round in 1989.

It was a good night for Michigan men. As expected, Michigan defenseman went at No. 1 to the Buffalo Sabres. Michigan forward Matty Beniers went at No. 2 to the Seattle Kraken. The Anaheim Ducks took forward Mason McTavish at No. 3, and the New Jersey Devils added defenseman Luke Hughes at No. 4. He joins brother Jack, who was the No. 1 pick in 2019. The Columbus Blue Jackets took Michigan forward Kent Johnson at No. 5.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings take Simon Edvinsson in 2021 NHL draft