Detroit Red Wings season predictions: Will the playoff drought finally end?

Free Press sports writers share their thoughts on how the Detroit Red Wings' 2023-24 season will play out, including whether the team will end its run of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs:

Carlos Monarrez

This season is a success if ... they finish with at least 90 points for the first time since 2016. That should be good enough to at least keep them in playoff contention and something Steve Yzerman can defend as progress even if they don’t qualify for the postseason.

This season is a bust if ... they become sellers again at the trade deadline, don’t reach 80 points and Alex DeBrincat doesn’t make an impact.

Breakout player: Lucas Raymond, in his third year, needs to show more of the potential he flashed as a rookie. If he gets on the right line, a 30-goal season would qualify as a breakout.

Leading scorer: Everyone in Detroit expects DeBrincat to return to his 40-goal form and if he plays with Dylan Larkin, there’s no excuse for him not getting there.

Will they make the playoffs? No. They still have too far to go in too many meaningful statistical categories to make the leap and they aren’t deep enough to be much of a threat, especially on defense.

Jeff Seidel

This season is a success if ... OK, obviously it would be a success if the Wings make the playoffs. But it would still be a success if they flirt with the playoffs the entire season, win on the road, play strong against good teams and make a push at the end but ultimately come up short. Progress — that would be success.

This season is a bust if ... this team is wrecked with injuries, can’t take a step forward, seemingly goes backwards, and at the trade deadline we hear that all-too familiar refrain in the Motor City: The Wings have decided to trade assets for prospects, giving up on this season and building for the future. Ugh.

Breakout player: Raymond has already played 156 games for the Wings. After scoring 23 goals as a rookie, his production slipped to 17 last season. But remember, he’s still just 21 years old; and he’s in the perfect position to take the next step, especially if he’s on a line with Larkin and DeBrincat.

Leading scorer: DeBrincat will score 41 goals for the third time in his career, leading to the Wings to the brink of the playoffs. But Larkin will end up leading the Wings in scoring, going over 80 points for the first time in his career.

Will they make the playoffs? No. But that doesn’t mean this will be a failure of a season. We will see progress. We will see this team take steps forward under Derek Lalonde. We will see games that matter and a reason for future hope. But this team is not there yet.

Helene St. James

This season is a success if ... the Wings are serious contenders for a playoff spot (not just a mathematical possibility) through the second half.

This season is a bust if ... they fall out of playoff contention in the first half.

Breakout player: Raymond is entering his third season stronger and with a more mature game, and I could see him breaking through with a 30-goal season.

Leading scorer: DeBrincat.

Will they make the playoffs? I do think they have a chance.

Shawn Windsor

This season is a success if ... the Wings make the playoffs. DeBrincat's goal-scoring talent should help boost one of the worst offenses in the league.

This season is a bust if ... they don't win 40 games. That's an eight-game leap from last season, which should be possible with the additions and the extra year of growth from the young core.

Breakout player: Raymond, who is entering his third year, a magical place for hockey players, and for professional athletes in team sports in general. The third-year bump is a real thing. Besides, Raymond is smart and skilled with the puck, and should be more comfortable in both the NHL and Lalonde's system.

Leading scorer: DeBrincat. Too easy? Maybe, but he's the Wings haven't had a 40-goal scorer since 2008-2009, per our Ryan Ford, and DeBrincat has already done it twice.

Will they make the playoffs? No, but they'll improve their record and push for a spot late into the season.

