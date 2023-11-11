Detroit Red Wings score first, chase away Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-4, at LCA

Scoring first helped; so did minimizing the time spent chasing.

The Detroit Red Wings bid farewell to Little Caesars Arena for the next 11 days with a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

"I liked our entire 60 minutes," coach Derek Lalonde said. "Probably could have managed our game a little bit better, a little too much easy offense for them, but for the most part, I thought our compete was excellent, and I thought we got what we deserved."

The Wings scored first for a change, and Robby Fabbri added to Lucas Raymond's marker before the five-minute mark of the first period. But five minutes into the second period the Wings were chasing, after Sean Kuraly maneuvered the puck around Jeff Petry at Detroit's blue line and put the Blue Jackets up by a goal.

"Our focus was to come out and make sure that we had a good start," Petry said. "Give credit to them, they came back and took the lead there, but the mindset on the bench didn't change - just keep pushing and playing the way we were. We knew that we would be able to take the lead back over."

Alex DeBrincat leveled that when he emerged from a drought, and Daniel Sprong ensured the Wings took a lead into the third period.

SHAKING IT UP: Here's why the Wings are 'going to re-evaluate the whole goalie big picture'

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Justin Holl fired a shot from the Columbus blue line that ricocheted off the boards to the front of the net; the goal was first credited to Fabbri, but later changed to Jake Walman. Patrik Laine made it a one-goal game with 8:30 to play.

The Wings (8-5-2) had a scheduled red-eye flight Saturday night to Stockholm, Sweden, where they play Thursday and Friday. Their next game at LCA is Thanksgiving eve.

Finally, a lead

When Raymond scored 3:41 after the puck dropped, it marked the first time in eight games that the Wings scored the first goal, dating back to the Oct. 24 contest against Seattle. It was a pretty goal, too: Raymond made to carry the puck behind the net only to pull up and tuck it at the goalpost, pulling a sneaky move on Spencer Martin. "[Raymond] has been excellent," Lalonde said. "He's a big part of what we are trying to build. He is a very special player, still developing and growing."

Lucas Raymond sneaks it in at the near post and the Red Wings lead 1-0!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/Udg5RYZv3T — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 11, 2023

The Wings turned that momentum into a 2-0 lead inside a minute when Fabbri finished the hard work put in down low by Christian Fischer. "It's momentum," Lalonde said. "We had four lines going. Zone time, territorially, we had a lot of possession time. Just some of the things we didn't see in the Montreal game - we were more connected out of our zone. A positive for sure."

Tied after 20

The Blue Jackets struck a minute after Fabbri's goal. Sprong wasn't able to control the puck on a drive to the net, and Damon Severson picked up the puck and sprang fourth-liner Alexandre Texier. He was able to take off on a breakaway, splitting Wings defenders Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere, skating up ice and scoring on a wrist shot.

Columbus scored again with 1:46 to play when ex-Wolverine Adam Fantilli knocked in a bouncing puck.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Building another lead

DeBrincat broke a seven-game drought when he scored off a pass from Jeff Petry, tying the game at 3-all late in the second period. It was DeBrincat's 10th goal of the season, first since he scored nine goals the first seven games of the season. Sprong followed up with his fourth goal of the season, scoring with 1:41 left in the second period, giving the Wings two goals in less than two minutes.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon,Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

Next up: Senators

Matchup: Red Wings (8-5-2) vs. Ottawa (5-7-0).

Faceoff: 2 p.m. Thursday; Avicii Arena, Stockholm.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings score first, chase away Blue Jackets, 5-4, at LCA