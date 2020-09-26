Detroit Red Wings re-up Sam Gagner for one year; veteran fits into rebuild

He’s the type of veteran that appeals to a rebuilding team: Great character, inexpensive, won’t complain if he’s scratched from the lineup.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has re-upped Sam Gagner for one-year, signing him to a one-way, $850,000 extension. Gagner joined the Wings at last season’s trade deadline, basically an add-on in the trade that sent Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers for second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Gagner, 31, appeared in six games in a Wings uniform before the NHL paused the season on March 12 because of COVID-19.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner fight for position in the second period Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Detroit. More

Gagner made a favorable impression in the two-and-a-half weeks he had with Detroit. He scored one goal, and made it clear he’s a good guy to mentor young players, showing them the hard work it takes on and off the ice to become regulars in the NHL. A former sixth overall pick (2007, Oilers), Gagner has played 844 NHL games in a career that also has included stays with the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks. He’s recorded 164 goals and 295 assists.

Gagner is a no-risk signing. If the Wings need a roster spot for a young player, he can be waived and sent to the minors. If he’s in the lineup, he’s a solid grinder who can chip in with a goal here and there.

