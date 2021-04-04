Detroit Red Wings rout Lightning, 5-1, to end 17-game losing streak in Tampa

The Detroit Red Wings came away with two points and a boost to their confidence from weekend games against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

They used a hardworking effort Sunday to bank a 5-1 victory, their first regular-season victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena since Feb. 17, 2011 — the Wings were 0-16-1 since.

It’s the second time in six contests the Wings (13-22-5) have defeated the defending champs this season.

It was the Wings’ most productive performance since defeating the Lightning, 6-4, on March 11. Dylan Larkin used a power play to make it 1-0 in the first period, and Valtteri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen and Marc Stall scored less than three minutes apart in the second period. Thomas Greiss’ bid for a shutout ended early in the third period, when Victor Hedman took a backhand pass from Steve Stamkos and scored from the high slot.

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, center, celebrates his goal with Filip Hronek, as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan McDonagh reacts during the first period Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Darren Helm — who scored in that February 2011 game — restored Detroit’s cushy lead after the Bolts gambled and pulled their goaltender with more than six minutes left in regulation. The Lightning used an empty net and two straight penalties against Danny DeKeyser to play 6-on-4 in the final five minutes.

Anthony Mantha, Vladislav Namestnikov and Luke Glendening each picked up two assists.

The Wings lost 2-1 Saturday at Tampa, but on the whole played well against one of the best teams in the NHL.

Strong opening

It was a good first period from the Wings, who created chances and played well defensively. They limited the Lightning to one shot on net during a penalty to Filip Hronek, and converted on a man advantage when Filip Zadina drew a slashing call on Luke Schenn. Hronek sent the puck to Adam Erne, who passed it to Larkin. Larkin’s shot from the top of the left circle slipped beneath Christopher Gibson’s right arm, at 19:47. That was Erne’s second point in consecutive games against his former team.

Huge stop

Greiss came up with a huge save near the midpoint of the second period. The Lightning were on an odd man rush with only defenseman Troy Stecher able to take out a player. Steven Stamkos got the puck on a give-and-go and fired a slap shot from the left flank. Greiss used the top of his stick to deny the scoring chance. This has been as good as Greiss has played after struggling through February and March.

Lineup changes

Top-six Robby Fabbri was unavailable because of an undisclosed injury, thinning a lineup up front that already was without Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner. The Wings went with an 11 and seven formation, giving more minutes to the likes of Larkin, Mantha and Filip Zadina. Defenseman Christian Djoos re-entered the lineup and earned his seventh assist when he set up Rasmussen's goal. Forward Evgeny Svechnikov was left on the taxi squad.

