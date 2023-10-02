Detroit Red Wings rout Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks. 6-1 in preseason

The Detroit Red Wings wrapped up a productive weekend by routing 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wings scored early and often Sunday evening at Little Caesars Arena, delighting noisy fans — at least some of whom, based on attire, had spilled over from the afternoon farewell to Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera at Comerica Park. The Wings banked goals from veterans, newcomers and recent draft picks en route to a 6-1 victory.

"A lot of positives," coach Derek Lalonde said. "We did some good things structurally. The other night we had a very good first period, but we let the game get away from us with some turnovers. Goaltending was really good, which is a good sign, and a lot of reps for our young guys.

"It's hard to judge these games — you see different lineups. Most teams will not bring such a strong lineup on the road, so you kind of just want to judge yourself on yourself, and for the most part, I thought, pretty good."

The Wings, who beat the Washington Capitals, 5-2, on Saturday night, improved to 3-1-0 in exhibition thanks to strong goaltending by James Reimer and Alex Lyon, hard work by the penalty killers, and copious scoring. Newcomer Daniel Sprong scored early in the game and Michael Rasmussen doubled the lead with the first of his pair of goals; he also had an assist.

FORWARD THINKING: Healthy Andrew Copp, Robby Fabbri part of Red Wings improved outlook up front

"I think we're doing some good things," J.T. Compher said. "Coaches talk about process a lot and I feel like each day is continuing to build of that."

Compher scored during a five-minute power play, the result of Alex Vlasic being called for kneeing Elmer Söderblom.

Reimer stopped Jason Dickinson on a breakaway among 12 saves in 25:58 of ice time before ceding the net to Lyon. Louis Crevier spoiled the shutout bid at 5:04 of the third period, leaving Lyon with 16 saves.

2023 draftees on display

Fans in attendance got an up-close look at Bedard, the projected generational player who the Blackhawks had the good fortune to select when they won the 2023 draft lottery. But the Wings' top pick in that draft, No. 9 overall selection Nate Danielson, continued to show he has talent, too: He set up a goal for a second straight game, earning an assist on Sprong's goal at 2:46 of the first period. Bedard pulled a slick move in the second period when he maneuvered around Rasmussen and forced a save from Reimer.

"That was a wow moment, which is awesome," Lalonde said. "Those young type of players, those superstars in the making, which it looks like he is going to be, it's just really good for the league. I know my boys were here tonight for that reason. They were going to stay on the couch until I told them Bedard was in, and then they made the trek here."

Sweet music

The Wings went up 4-0 thanks to the production of several recent draft picks. Elmer Söderblom (2019 draft, No. 159) took advantage of being left uncovered in the slot to finish a perfect setup by Amadeus Lombardi (2022, 113), who made the play from behind the net after wining a puck battle. Antii Tuomisto (2019, 35) scored on a slap shot at 4:52, with Marco Kasper (2022, 8) drawing the secondary assist on the play.

"Some of the young guys have played really well," Compher said. "They're also good kids — they work hard, they're out there after practice, asking questions. They're willing to learn, which is super important. This is important time for them."

Killing time

Defenseman Olli Määttä was sent off for roughing at 9:43 of the second and rookie Simon Edvinsson landed in the box for the second time that period when he was called for tripping at 13:20, setting up 1:34 minutes with a two-man advantage for the Blackhawks. Lyon came through with three saves and Compher, Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere got in lanes down low, helping neutralize Bedard and his cohorts.

"It's good practice in the preseason, good to get some reps doing it," Compher said.

By the time Edvinsson emerged from the box, the Wings had killed off just north of seven minutes playing shorthanded in the game. They killed off another penalty to Määttä in the waning minutes of the game.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings roll over Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, in preseason