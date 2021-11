TheWolverine.com

A silent killer for the Michigan State faithful that sat bewildered inside Munn Arena in what shaped up to be a weekend sweep for the No. 3 ranked team in the country over its Big Ten rival Michigan State. The Wolverines (8-2, 3-1), who scored seven times the day prior, added two goals from forward Matty Beniers for the 3-2 victory and their third consecutive win on the road this year. The Spartans rallied with goals in the second and third frame but would drop to 4-5-1 overall on the season.