Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal: Watch this

There was a bit of a question as the NHL preseason ended when it came to the Detroit Red Wings roster.

Should Lucas Raymond make the team?

The 2020 first-round draft pick eventually did, as the team has been starving for goal-scoring for the last few years.

On Tuesday, Raymond began providing just that.

In the third period of a scoreless game against the Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena, Raymond got the puck from a dropoff by captain Dylan Larkin and let a shot rip from the right circle. It beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo for the 19-year-old's first NHL goal.

Take a look:

Lucas Raymond 🤩🤩



A night you'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/nICiwi0cZR — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 20, 2021

This angle from ice level gives an idea of just how fast the game is at its highest level:

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/XdF3NIsSpj — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 20, 2021

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal