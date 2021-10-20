Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal: Watch this
There was a bit of a question as the NHL preseason ended when it came to the Detroit Red Wings roster.
Should Lucas Raymond make the team?
The 2020 first-round draft pick eventually did, as the team has been starving for goal-scoring for the last few years.
On Tuesday, Raymond began providing just that.
In the third period of a scoreless game against the Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena, Raymond got the puck from a dropoff by captain Dylan Larkin and let a shot rip from the right circle. It beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo for the 19-year-old's first NHL goal.
Take a look:
Lucas Raymond 🤩🤩
A night you'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/nICiwi0cZR
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 20, 2021
This angle from ice level gives an idea of just how fast the game is at its highest level:
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/XdF3NIsSpj
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 20, 2021
