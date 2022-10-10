Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster

Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday.

The Wings got to 23 by assigning multiple players, including Givani Smith and Taro Hirose, to the Grand Rapids Griffins; placing Robby Fabbri (knee surgery) on injured reserve; and designating defensemen Jake Walman, Seth Barton and Mark Pysyk (all recovering from injuries) as non-roster.

Numerous cuts already had been made over the weekend, including assigning 2021 first-round picks Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa to the Griffins.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) during the second period of a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

That left 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Red Wings opening night roster

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi

Andrew Copp

Adam Erne

Dominik Kubalik

Dylan Larkin

David Perron

Michael Rasmussen

Lucas Raymond

Elmer Söderblom

Detroit Red Wings left wing Elmer Soderblom (85) skates against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) during first period action Friday, October 7, 2022.

Oskar Sundqvist

Pius Suter

Joe Veleno

Jakub Vrana

Filip Zadina.

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot

Robert Hagg

Filip Hronek

Gustav Lindstrom

Olli Määttä

Jordan Oesterle

Moritz Seider.

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic.

