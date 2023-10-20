Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (lower body) out a month; Jonatan Berggren called up

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri's healthy start to the season didn't technically last even one game – and now that spells opportunity for Jonatan Berggren.

After a week of saying his status was day-to-day, coach Derek Lalonde delivered a gloomier forecast Friday.

"Fabbri is out a month now," Lalonde said. "We had some little more testing, dug in a little deeper with some medical test, he's out one month."

Shortly after 6 p.m., the Wings announced they had called up Jonatan Berggren under emergency conditions; he posted 27 points in 68 games last season.

All 12 forwards who played the past three games — all wins — practiced Friday, but Lalonde said one of them was nicked up at the end, necessitating a call-up to bring to Ottawa for Saturday afternoon's game as a reserve. Lalonde said if the NHL forward can't play, he would use 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Senators.

Fabbri scored in the final minute of the Wings' 4-3 loss to the Devils in New Jersey on Oct. 12. Lalonde said the injury is lower-body, but not related to the knee injuries that have hampered Fabbri over the past several seasons. The 27-year-old was limited to 28 games last season.

"It happened late in New Jersey, he skated the next day, we almost played him the next day," Lalonde said. "It was a true day-to-day and then as it didn't respond well throughout the week with those skates, they did some deeper testing and they found something that they did not like."

