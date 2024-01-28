Detroit Red Wings riding Lions' NFL playoff vibe: 'How can you not be energized?'

There was a neat moment in one of the Detroit Red Wings' games this week at Little Caesars Arena, where, in the third period of the Philadelphia Flyers' visit Thursday, fans started chanting "JA-RED GOFF, JA-RED GOFF!"

It was par for the atmosphere at the Wings' home ice over the past couple weeks, as the Wings and the fanbase have embraced the fervor of the Detroit Lions playoff run. After playing in Toronto during the Lions' wild-card game at home against the Los Angeles Rams, then taking the ice about an hour after the Lions' divisional-round home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Wings finally have an off day Sunday as the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

What makes the Lions' run all the more enjoyable for those whose workplace is virtually kitty-corner from Ford Field is how much buzz the Wings have going at LCA.

FIGHT NIGHT FOR WINGS: 'We shouldn't be scared of anyone out there'

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates after he score a goal in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

The "JA-RED GOFF" chant came the same night some members of the national champion Michigan football team — Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland and Rod Moore — were at LCA to see the Wings beat the Flyers, making for a football-themed evening.

"A couple of Lions guys are back in the room, the Michigan guys are back in the room," Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after Thursday's 3-0 victory. "It's the energy, the excitement. You can feel the energy, and it's awesome. This is an unbelievable time in Detroit and I'm glad we're pitching in a little bit, playing at a really high level. But, how can you not be energized? This is flat-out amazing. Goosebumps amazing. It's awesome."

It comes as the Wings are intensifying their own playoff ambitions. It's coming up on eight years since the Wings last played past the regular season, and there are encouraging signs the drought may end this April.

The Wings (who entered Saturday with 55 points and a 25-18-5 record) are right there in the mix for the third spot in the Atlantic Division, as well as the East's two wild-card spots. They're only a little ahead of last season's pace, when they had 50 points after 48 games, but it feels different this season. There's much more energy, much more of a vibe within the locker room that it's not going to be another deflating descent towards game No. 82.

Goaltending and good health are the ultimate equalizers, and the Wings have, on the whole, enjoyed both. Alex Lyon has made a huge difference, emerging as No. 1 on the goaltending depth chart when Ville Husso suffered an injury in mid-December. Husso has struggled with consistency this season, but he made 25 saves in a shutout for the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday as he started his comeback with a conditioning stint in the minors. If Husso can recapture more of last season's form, he and Lyon project to give the Wings steadiness in goal.

Other than that stretch in mid-December, when Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher, the top centers, were injured and David Perron was suspended, the Wings haven't dealt with significant absences among the skaters. That holds especially true on defense. Ben Chiarot (upper body) isn't expected back before after the All-Star/winter break that begins Thursday; at that point, he will have missed five games, the longest consecutive absence by any defenseman. Up front, Robby Fabbri's 12-game absence the first month of the season is the longest the Wings have missed one forward.

Patrick Kane has been cutting a civilian figure in the press boxes since leaving the Jan. 14 game in Toronto with an injury, but he could be back before the break; and if not, right after. He, fellow forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, all new to the team this season, have made the Wings so much more dangerous because of their ability to create game-changing offense.

The Wings have been fun to watch this season, and for the past couple weeks that vibe has been helped by a dash of the Lions' Honolulu Blue energy. Just as the Lions went the entire season without losing back-to-back games, when the Wings have fumbled and lost, they've recovered right away. Since January began — right around when the Wolverines and Lions began playing for titles — the Wings haven't fallen in back-to-back games. That's a sign of a good team — and a team that may just create its own playoff energy come spring.

Next up: Senators

Matchup: Red Wings (25-18-5 entering Saturday’s late game) vs. Ottawa (18-24-2).

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

More online: The Red Wings hosted Vegas on Saturday night in a game that ended after this edition went to press. Go to freep.com/sports/red-wings to find out how they fared against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

