Detroit Red Wings take renewed confidence into Boston to face 'amazing' Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings take renewed confidence into their next game, which comes against an opponent the Wings already have seen twice the past month: The Boston Bruins, whose 14-1-3 record has them atop the NHL standings.

"It's a tall task as it is," coach Derek Lalonde said after the Wings celebrated a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thanksgiving eve. "How many times have we played them? Of course it's the one team with one loss all year. I just think those are really hard challenges. To be at this point in the season and they have one regulation loss — it's amazing.

"I will say, as tough as some of these games have been for us, I think it hardens us."

The Wings (9-6-3) are 1-1 against the Bruins this season, but had one of their lesser performances in a 4-1 loss in Boston in late October. They return to TD Garden on Friday with points in four of their last five games, but also trying to bear down on avoiding self-inflicted damage, like giving up easy offense and taking lazy penalties.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon and left wing Lucas Raymond celebrate after the Wings' 4-0 win over the Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Devils game was certainly a good blue print: Start well, turn momentum into goals (three in under two minutes) and play so well in the defensive zone that that goaltender Alex Lyon only faced 16 shots.

"It was a little more complete game," Lalonde said. "I loved the way we defended — we didn't give up a whole lot. Alex was great. I still think there are some moments we can manage a little bit better, but ... it was pretty impressive."

It all began with a terrific start.

"We have been emphasizing that, to fix our starts, and we have done that," Robby Fabbri said after contributing a goal and an assist on Wednesday. "It was just about closing it out and playing a full 60. I think we just stuck to what makes us successful, from the drop of the puck on and Alex was there to make the saves when he had to. I just think it was all around, top to bottom, full team effort.

"We play like that, we like our chances every night."

The Wings used 11 forwards and seven defensemen, improving to 4-0 on the season when using that formation. One of those games was against the Bruins, Nov. 4 at home.

Devils left wing Jesper Bratt, left, collides with Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen and goaltender Alex Lyon during the third period of the Wings' 4-0 win over the Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

"It's been good," Lalonde said. "I don't know if it's a recipe for success all the time, but it gives some really good rhythm, it gets everybody going. It's really hard to match up on the road. Our guys responded very well with it. You ask [players] to have short shifts, and it's just different looks with some guys who can play center and wing."

The Wings were scheduled to have Thanksgiving off — Lalonde said his plans were to attend the Detroit Lions game — and fly to Boston in the evening. After coming home from Sweden a bit sour over some self-inflicted damage in the two losses, the Wings head back on the road with a needed boost of confidence.

