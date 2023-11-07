Detroit Red Wings regain Robby Fabbri, but Dylan Larkin (upper body) iffy vs. N.Y. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings aren't sure if Dylan Larkin will be available for their next game, but another skilled forward is ready to go after a three-week layoff.

When the Wings (7-4-1) take on the Rangers in New York Tuesday, Robby Fabbri will be making his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener.

"For special teams, our top nine, without Dylan, we'd be excited for the addition of Fabs," Lalonde said after Monday's practice. An upper-body injury kept Larkin off the ice, but he was scheduled to travel to New York.

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) scores a goal on New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the third period at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

WINGS MAILBAG: The latest on prospects Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa and Marco Kasper

Fabbri is ahead of schedule, with Lalonde saying, "He did a good job with his rehab, worked really hard at it."

The Wings might play 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Larkin isn't able to "gut it out," against the Rangers, as Lalonde said Larkin did in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins. Regardless of the roster makeup, the focus is to build on wins in two of the Wings' past three games. Asked if the Wings need to have better starts, Lalonde countered they have been starting well.

"I haven't hated any of our starts," he said. "In our last three games, the Islanders game and the Boston game were extremely similar. We had great starts. Analytically, we should have come out of those ahead. We were ready, we played well, we played excellent, we found ourselves down. The Florida game was a little different — we didn't have a very good start.

"I don't think it's finding a good start, it's getting rewarded if we have a good start. I'm not concerned with the starts. I'm concerned with being down. We can't keep chasing games."

Point the finger then — a bit — at Ville Husso (3.37 goals-against average, .896 save percentage), who is scheduled to start in Madison Square Garden. By his own admission, he would have liked Boston's first goal back, and knows he needs to do better overall.

"When I was younger, a goalie coach told me in a game, there's one or two shots that, you make those saves, it will overall help your game," Husso said. "So I just have to go shot by shot. Bad goals happen, and just have to live with it. For me, it's just, get right back at it.

"I had a good practice today. I still feel like it's coming. I have to be more sharp."

The first goal Husso gave up against Boston came on a rebound; Lalonde said, "You give up a freebie like that, that hurts. We only gave up five scoring chances five-on-five the entire game to Boston, and unfortunately two of those were in the back of our net to start the game.

"Ville has given us a chance. He's 5-2-1, we'll take that win percentage. His numbers are reflecting that sporadic play — not good enough, but we feel very comfortable when he is in net."

From what Lalonde said, it sounds like the Wings are planning to start James Reimer on Thursday when the Wings host the Montreal Canadiens and Husso on Saturday when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit LCA for a matinee. For the Wings' two games in Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 16-17, Husso will likely start the first game against the Ottawa Senators and Reimer the second against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dylan Larkin nursing injury, Robby Fabbri back for Detroit Red Wings