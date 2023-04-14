Detroit Red Wings reflect on season: Progress, but also disappointment

The Rays will have to get used to people noticing them and remarking with some incredulity that the small-market club known for doing just enough to always be in the mix is now pacing the pack.
The legendary Hawaiian featherweight once again demonstrated his greatness by punching his way to a hard-fought but clear unanimous decision over Arnold Allen.
Texas has its starting quarterback.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
The University of Georgia has welcomed its newest mascot, Uga XI. All hail.
The Texas Rangers provided one of the more unique tributes to Jackie Robinson on Saturday.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The Rays went to Toronto in search of their 14th straight win, but the Blue Jays had other ideas.
The Heat guard opened the game with four 3-pointers in five minutes.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
People noticed Baker removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio on Thursday.
Dan Snyder will reportedly sell the Commanders for a record $6 billion.
Zion Williamson will head into the offseason with more questions about his health.
McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2012-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013
Memphis signee Mikey Williams is a social media sensation with several lucrative endorsement deals.
Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup have been drawn and the United States now knows its path to trying to win the trophy again.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Players and coaches alike rave about the 42-year-old slugger, who is still chasing his first World Series ring.