Detroit Red Wings receive new dates for COVID-19 postponed games

The Detroit Red Wings have the dates for their pandemic postponed games.

The NHL released dates for the more than 100 games that, halfway through the season, have had to be postponed because of COVID-19. The Wings were so hard hit by the virus they shut down days ahead of the Christmas schedule, which meant two games were postponed before the holiday. Another four were postponed on the flip side of Christmas, but the Wings made up the Jan. 6 contest at Anaheim on Jan. 9.

The Wings were off Wednesday, with their next game scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (middle) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Here are the dates for the other games that have been moved:

At Philadelphia: Jan. 18 to Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Vs. Philadelphia: Feb. 23 to Feb. 12, noon

At Minnesota: Dec. 23 to Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Vs. N.Y. Rangers: Dec. 27 to Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Vs. Colorado: Dec. 20 to Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Vs. Toronto: April 26 to Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings get new dates for COVID-19 postponed games