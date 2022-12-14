Detroit Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from minors with Dylan Larkin injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With Dylan Larkin unavailable, the Detroit Red Wings looked to rookie Elmer Söderblom to help fill the latest injury void.

Söderblom, a 6-foot-6 winger, debuted with the Wings out of training camp, but was sent to the minors after recovering from an injury. Söderblom, 21, recorded two goals and six penalty minutes in 13 appearances with the Wings.

Coach Derek Lalonde did not have an update on Larkin immediately following Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Larkin appeared to injure his right hand when he was hit by a puck. He continued to play for a while after the incident, but did not return for the third period.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Elmer Soderblom skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Detroit.

More:Dylan Larkin appears to hurt right hand, joins list of injured Detroit Red Wings

Larkin joined a list of injured forwards that has depleted the scoring depth with which the Wings began the season: Tyler Bertuzzi (hand, had surgery early December and projected to return late January), Jakub Vrana (players assistance program, out indefinitely), Filip Zadina (lower body, projected to return late January/early February) and Robby Fabbri (off-season surgery, on target to return early January).

Joe Veleno filled in at Larkin's spot on the top line after Larkin left the game. Pius Suter is also available to play wing.

Söderblom appeared in two games during his stint with the Griffins.

The Wings did not hold a morning skate in Minnesota on Wednesday, and had not provided an update on Larkin at the time the Söderblom announcement was made.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom to fill Dylan Larkin injury